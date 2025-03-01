Australian Dollar to Pak rupee rate today – 01 March 2025

LAHORE – The buying rate for the Australian dollar in open market of Pakistan remained steady as it stood at Rs176.5 today on March 1, 2025.

Similarly, the selling rate of Aussies in Pakistan stood at Rs178.75 against the local currency, according to forex.com.

With official code of AUD, the Australian dollar is the official currency of Australia and it is acceptable in all of its external territories, and three independent sovereign states.

Reports said the Pakistani community is one of the fast growing communities in Australia, making a significant portion of the total population with Sydney hosting the largest Pakistani community.

The exchange rate of AUD to PKR remains a top search for them as they send remittances to Pakistan to support their families.

AUD to PKR Rate Today

As of March 1, one Australian Dollar’s rate stands at Rs176.5. It means you can convert 1,000 AUD for Rs176,500.

Pakistan and Australia enjoy long-standing and growing relations, underpinned by deepening people-to-people links. Diplomatic relations were established on partition in 1947 and Australia has maintained a resident mission in the country since 1948.

As per the official website, the Australian government engages with Pakistan in the areas of security cooperation (including, counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism, defence, and law enforcement training), human rights, and development, including through official level dialogue.

Meanwhile two-way trade between the two countries in goods and services reached AUD 3.3 billion in 2023. Australia’s major goods exports to Pakistan include pulses and oilseed, coal and fertilizer. Major imports from Pakistan are textiles and clothing.