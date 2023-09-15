Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz on Thursday presided over a significant party meeting to deliberate the preparations and arrangements for return of her father former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

Former members of the national and provincial assemblies as well as party ticket holders attended the meeting. The primary focus was on orchestrating a momentous reception for the imminent return of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a unanimous decision, the attendees announced October 21 as the historic date for Nawaz Sharif’s return. The event was marked by impassioned speeches by various leaders, former lawmakers, and ticket holders, all echoing their fervour and anticipation for the homecoming of Nawaz Sharif.

Participants emphasized the significance of a grand and memorable welcome for Nawaz Sharif, underscoring his pivotal role in steering Pakistan out of its economic challenges, addressing inflation, and alleviating unemployment.

The attendees stressed the eager anticipation of the people of Punjab and Lahore for the extraordinary reception of their party’s supremo. They lamented the punitive measures faced by the Muslim League-N and its leaders, asserting that these actions were incurred for their unwavering service to the nation.

The party leaders articulated that Nawaz Sharif is bearing the brunt for the sake of Pakistan, particularly the residents of Punjab and Lahore. They saluted Nawaz Sharif’s unrelenting struggle and the collective efforts of him and his comrades, reaffirming their commitment to advancing the nation’s development and progress with unwavering determination.