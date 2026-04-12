Markets shut, roads blocked Residents of twin cities struggle for essentials

Residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi faced significant hardship over the weekend as strict security measures linked to the US-Iran dialogue led to the early closure of markets and widespread road blockages, disrupting daily life and routine shopping.

In Rawalpindi, major commercial hubs including Raja Bazaar, Committee Chowk, and Murree Road remained largely shut on Saturday, with authorities directing traders to keep businesses closed on Sunday as well. The unprecedented restrictions turned what is otherwise a busy weekend shopping period into a difficult ordeal for citizens trying to procure basic necessities.

Similarly, in Islamabad, well-known markets such as Aabpara Market, Karachi Company in G-9, and Jinnah Super Market in F-7 witnessed partial to complete shutdowns, while key arteries connecting the twin cities were heavily guarded or blocked, causing long delays and inconvenience for commuters.

The worst-affected areas in Rawalpindi included Murree Road, Peshawar Road, and adjoining localities near Islamabad. Shops selling essential items—milk, bread, and groceries—remained closed in many areas, forcing residents to search inner streets for supplies.

“I had to go deep inside Raja Bazaar to find a tandoor for roti,” said Mohammad Ali, a resident of Committee Chowk. Others echoed similar concerns, highlighting the scarcity of vegetables, milk, and flour.

Sheikh Manzoor from Araya Mohalla said his family had to rely on pulses as most vegetable shops were closed. “Even making roti at home is difficult due to low gas pressure,” he added.

In Westridge, Mudassar said he struggled to find fresh vegetables and milk, eventually sourcing substandard items from smaller inner-street vendors near Chur Chowk.

Shopkeepers, too, suffered losses. Ahmed, who runs a shop near Chaklala Scheme-III, said police teams forced traders to shut down shortly after opening. “We sat idle the entire day while customers returned disappointed,” he said.

Rawalpindi Traders Association leader Shahid Ghafoor Paracha confirmed that the closures were implemented on the request of the district administration and law enforcement agencies, and continued through Sunday.

The situation was compounded by a shortage of public transport, with commuters forced to rely on ride-hailing services and motorbike taxis. “Drivers are taking advantage and charging extra fares,” said Mohammad Khan at Marrir Chowk.

Authorities, however, defended the stringent measures, citing the presence of foreign delegations and the need for foolproof security. A police spokesman said that over 5,000 personnel had been deployed across Rawalpindi, with more than 350 pickets established to monitor entry and exit points, markets, and sensitive locations.