Islamabad impresses global media as foreign journalists laud facilities

The federal capital projected a positive and welcoming image on the global stage as more than 50 foreign journalists covering the high-profile US-Iran peace talks praised the facilities and arrangements made for them, terming the overall experience smooth and professional despite minor shortcomings.

Journalists from across the world — including China, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Germany and South Korea — had arrived in the federal capital for coverage of April 11-12 crucial Iran-US talks and some of them had arrived even a couple of days prior to the negotiations.

Many foreign journalists availed themselves visa-on-arrival facility, a move widely appreciated as a sign of openness and facilitation. Officials said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring unhindered international media coverage of the historic event.

Foreign and local media personnel initially gathered at a local hotel and then they were transported to the Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC) in specially arranged buses by the Ministry of Information, ensuring an organised and secure transportation to the venue.

The JCC was transformed into a fully equipped, state-of-the-art media hub. Dedicated booths were set up for private television channels, enabling broadcasters to conduct live transmissions and talk shows. The presence of former Pakistani diplomats and international relations experts further enriched discussions, with many appearing on live broadcasts to provide analysis of the ongoing talks.

Many foreign journalists expressed satisfaction over the facilities, noting that Pakistan had provided a conducive working environment. They particularly appreciated the availability of modern workstations, advanced printing facilities, and overall logistical support, which enabled them to file reports efficiently and maintain global coverage standards.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, while speaking to the media, reiterated that the government had ensured comprehensive arrangements at the JCC. He said the aim was to provide all necessary facilities under one roof so journalists could perform their duties without hindrance.

He also highlighted that the Jinnah Convention Centre’s proximity to the Red Zone allowed convenient access to key locations linked to the talks, further facilitating coverage.

While the overall response remained positive, a few journalists pointed out issues with internet connectivity, describing it as inconsistent at times. However, these concerns were seen as minor in comparison to the broader satisfaction expressed by the international media.

Despite restricted direct access to the main negotiation venue, foreign journalists appeared well-informed through their respective national sources, while local media relied more on updates from American and Iranian counterparts.

Overall, Islamabad’s efficient arrangements, hospitality and improved infrastructure left a favourable impression on visiting journalists, reinforcing Pakistan’s image as a capable host for major international events.