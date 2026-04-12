Russian embassy pays homage to Soviet cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin

Abdul Hadi Mayar

Russian Embassy in Pakistan organized a wreath-laying ceremony at the monument to Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Fatima Jinnah Park of Islamabad on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Ayesha Ali, Ambassadors of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Russian Defense Attaché Colonel Vadim Fenchenko, Russian Trade Representative Denis Nevzorov, as well as officials from the CDA and SUPARCO.

The event was also attended by Embassy staff, Russian community and Pakistani academia, a statement by the Russian embassy said. In his remarks on the occasion, Albert P. Khorev emphasized that Yuri Gagarin’s flight ushered in a new chapter in human history – the era of the Universe exploration.

It became a powerful symbol of humanity’s determination to reach new heights in intellectual and technological advancement, to overcome any obstacle on the path toward the most ambitious and noble goals.

The Ambassador also noted that the successful launch of the Vostok-1 spacecraft was made possible by the selfless and tireless efforts of millions of Soviet citizens – the brotherly peoples of the former Soviet republics – who devoted their lives to serving their Motherland.

Victory in the space race was forged through the collective endeavor of Soviet statesmen, scientists, and workers. In her remarks, Additional Foreign Secretary Ayesha Ali, on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, thanked the Russian Embassy for organizing the event and highlighted the steadily developing bilateral dialogue between Moscow and Islamabad.

Ayesha Ali noted: “Pakistan attaches great importance to its multifaceted relations with Russia. Over the years, our two countries have steadily expanded cooperation in diverse fields, including energy, regional connectivity, education and cultural exchanges. Shared commemorations do not only honor historic milestones, but also strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual respect between Pakistan and Russia.”

The statement expresses its gratitude to the International Charitable Public Foundation “Dialogue of Cultures – United World” and the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange for providing the bust of Yuri Gagarin and supporting the construction of the monument.