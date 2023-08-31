Senator Manzoor Ahmed Kakar has been unanimously elected as Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD). The election was made during the meeting of the Senate Body held at Parliament House on Thursday, to elect its Chairperson under rule 175(2) of the rules of procedures and conduct of business. The proposal to nominate Senator Kakar was eloquently put forth by Senator Sherry Rehman and seconded by Senator Shadat Awan.

Radiating gratitude in his acceptance address, Senator ManzoorKakar emphasized a collaborative approach in fulfilling the committee’s responsibilities. Present Senators echoed their commitment to the well-being of overseas Pakistanis and pledged unwavering support towards the resolution of their concerns. Assuming his new position, Senator Kakar extended heartfelt gratitude to his fellow committee members, vowing to honor the trust vested in him.