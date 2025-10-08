Mansehra police reject fake claims of marriage certificate checks in Naran

MANSEHRA – Mansehra police have dismissed as baseless the viral social media claims that unmarried couples have been barred from entering Naran and that police at checkpoints are demanding marriage certificates.

Over the past few days, a post featuring an image of an alleged signboard reading “Naran: Marriage certificate required for entry” went viral across social media platforms.

The post, uploaded on September 27, received more than 30,000 views, 3,600 comments, and 1,200 shares. The same claim was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that entry for unmarried couples had been banned in the scenic tourist valley.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur refuted the reports, saying no such restriction exists in Naran. “These reports are completely misleading.

All tourists visiting Naran are warmly welcomed,” he clarified.

The Mansehra police, through their official Facebook page, also issued a clarification stating that the viral signboard and the claims about marriage certificate checks are entirely fabricated and false.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner of Balakot Muhammad Nader confirmed that no official directive has been issued in this regard. He said the police only conduct routine vehicle inspections under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The authorities have urged citizens not to believe or share such fake news circulating on social media and to rely only on verified information from official sources.