One person was shot dead near Shaheed-i-Milat Underpass in Karachi on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Police further said it could not be established whether the deceased, identified as Danish, who was riding a bike at the time of his death, was killed on offering resistance to a robbery bid or there was any other reason for his death.Youth killed in Tangwani Some men gunned down a 20-year-old youth Shahid Bajkani in Arbab Bajkani village in the jurisdiction of Tangwani police station, interior Sindh and managed to escape while firing into the air.

The entire locality was in mourning following the tragic death of the youth.After learning about the incident, police reached the crime scene and shifted the body to hospital.Police said that the incident appeared to be the consequence of an old enmity.One person killed in Shahdadkot over property issue One person was killed while two others were injured in a clash between a man and his nephews over a piece of land in Shahdadkot.