Caretaker Health Minister Sindh Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz has strongly condemned Israel’s another threat to evacuate hospitals in Gaza.

Even in a war, especially hospitals, schools and worship places are taken care of, he addedDr khalid has said that thousands of people have been martyred in Israeli attacks, most of whom are children and women.Israel has reached such a level of cruelty and brutality that it is even targeting hospitals.

By targeting hospitals, schools, worship places and residential buildings, Israel is even seriously violating the laws of war, says Dr. Saad Khalid.

About 500 injured, doctors and paramedical staff were martyred in the recent Israeli attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital, while Israel has also stopped the supply of medicines and fuel to hospitals in hatred of Palestinians, due to which several hospitals of Gaza are already closed.

On the other hand, most of the most important vaccinations and operations have been postponed, said Dr. Saad Khalid NiazHe said that despite all this brutality, Israel’s threat to evacuate hospitals once again is very shameful, and cruel.

The world should take notice of Israel’s brutality and build pressure to not target hospitals.He asked WHO, Red Crescent and other medical institutions and organizations to increase pressure on Israel to continue the supply of medicines and fuel to hospitals.

The Islamic world should unanimously condemn Israel’s targeting of hospitals, schools, places of worship and residential buildings. Islamic countries should also play their role in providing medicines and other medical equipment and fuel to Gaza hospitals, says Dr Khalid.