Man kills sister for ‘honour’

Faisalabad

A man allegedly killed his sister over her illicit relations in the Lundianwala police precincts. According to police, Nighat Bibi eloped with one Sadam Hussain of Chak No 633-GB some 10 days back. However, she returned home as a result of a ‘Panchayat’ decision. On Monday, her brother Akram exchanged harsh words with her over the issue and shot her dead. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities and registered a case.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp