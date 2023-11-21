ISLAMABAD – Punjab laid bare the growing problem of child sexual abuse and there is no end of the menace and the latest incident occurred in Rawalpindi’s Afshan Colony.

The horrific incident of child sexual abuse and exploitation captured public attention as the boy was mentally challenged.

Police in Rawalpindi held a van driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a child with special needs.

The culprit was held as child’s mother filed a police complaint in Westridge Police Station.

The FIR stated that a 12-year-old boy, who lives with his family in Afshan Colony on Qasim Road in Rawalpindi, was returning home from school on November 20 when he was sexually abused.

The victim told his mother that a driver of one of the school vans took him to a room inside the school, and raped him.

The boy’s family also urged action against school administration and the driver.

Meanwhile, the van driver has been held while further investigations are underway.

Earlier, Chakwal cops arrested two seminary teachers of a local seminary who allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured minor students.

raped and assaulted over dozen students. It said the culprits threatened students and used to make cuts at their bodies with sharp objects. The FIR lodged under 377 and other sections of PPC stated that a victim’s father claimed that two seminary teachers Zeeshan and Anisover dozen students. It said the culprits threatened students and used to make cuts at their bodies with sharp objects.

Pakistan has reported hundreds of child sexual abuse cases by seminary teachers, and other predators.