KARACHI – Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.5 billion during October 2023.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan on Friday, workers’ remittances increased by 11.5 per cent on month on month-on-month and 9.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

In Oct 2023, workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of US$2.5 billion, showing an increase of 11.5 percent over the previous month.

For details see https://t.co/rPOvn9Dr8N https://t.co/7XBd4uOcHC #SBPRemittances pic.twitter.com/Tcv5Kggycf — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) November 10, 2023

Workers’ remittances inflow of $8.8 billion has been recorded during the first four months of FY24.

Remittances inflows during October 2023 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($616.8 million), the United Arab Emirates ($473.9 million), the United Kingdom ($330.2 million) and the United States of America ($283.3 million).