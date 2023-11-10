LAHORE – The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has thwarted the land mafia’s attempt to grab commercial properties worth millions of rupees in Johar Town, Lahore.

The land mafia was erecting boundary walls on three commercial plots measuring eight kanal near the Expo Centre in Johar Town late at night.

ایل ڈی اے ہاؤسنگ سیون کی ٹیموں نے جوہر ٹاؤن کے بلاک نزد ایکسپو سنٹر پر کمرشل پلاٹوں پر رات کے اندھیرے میں قبضے کی کوشش ناکام بنا دی۔کروڑوں روپے مالیت کی کمرشل 8کنال اراضی پر رات کے اندھیرے میں چار دیواری جاری تھی۔

ڈائریکٹر ہاؤسنگ سیون معظم رشیدکی سربراہی میں ٹیموں نےکارروائی کی۔ pic.twitter.com/Nj9QtgR1zc — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 10, 2023

LDA teams demolished boundary walls and other structures on plots 80, 81 and 82 in K-Block, Johar Town.

LDA Director Housing-VII Moazam Rasheed carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, Police and heavy machinery.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, violation of building bylaws and encroachments.