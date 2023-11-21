In a significant boost to the national economy, Pakistan Petroleum Limited has reportedly discovered new oil and gas reserves in Shah Bandar and Jhim areas of Sindh’s Sujawal district.

This announcement was made through a formal letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, where PPL informed about the successful exploration in the Shah Bandar Block, Sujawal district.

Initial assessments reveal a daily gas production of 13.69 million cubic feet and reserves of 236 barrels of crude oil per day, extracted from a depth of 2545 meters at the Jim East Kunnar Well.

This marks the second discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Shah Bandar Block. PPL underscored the significance of this discovery in augmenting hydrocarbon reserves and addressing the energy sector challenges amid the ongoing energy crisis in Pakistan.