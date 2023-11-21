Amid security fears, the Counter Terrorism Department personnel carried out hundreds of intelligence-based operations throughout Punjab during which they have arrested seven terrorists including a key commander A CTD spokesman informed media on Monday that 248 intelligence-based operations were conducted in several cities across the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, the raids were carried out in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Sahiwal. Key commander of outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan Salman was nabbed from Bahwalpur, he added. The CTD personnel also seized explosive material, two hand grenades, two IEDs and cash.