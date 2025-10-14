Major Crackdown on Fake News Networks after violent TLP Protests

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani authorities launched sweeping crackdown on fake news and online hate campaigns targeting state institutions as officials confirmed that coordinated digital war room is now operational to hunt down those spreading false narratives, inciting unrest, and maligning security agencies.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing, with help of intelligence agencies, identified key social media accounts, troll networks, and propaganda handlers believed to be stoking chaos under the cover of protest movements.

Arrests are reportedly imminent as the National Counter Cybercrime and Information Act (NCCIA) is invoked for the first time at this scale. The government planned full-scale operation against those spareadung anarchy and anyone misinformation, or fake videos against state institutions will face the law.

TLP Protests

The government activated its newly-established Deepfake Lab to dissect doctored videos and audio clips that have recently gone viral, allegedly portraying state officials in a negative light. Platforms including X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok have been issued 24-hour takedown notices, with permanent bans looming for repeat offenders.

Officials say zero-tolerance directive issued against those using social media to fuel violence, promote extremist rhetoric, or incite citizens against the state during the TLP demonstrations.

Internationally, Pakistan’s embassies have been alerted to trace and coordinate with foreign law enforcement regarding propaganda networks operating from abroad, particularly from India and Afghanistan. Red Notices through Interpol are reportedly “under active consideration” for several overseas handlers.

Authorities have also unearthed financial links behind fake news cells, revealing funding chains tied to certain groups attempting to destabilize the situation during the protests. “We are following the money,” a senior FIA official stated, hinting that severe penalties await those found financing online hate campaigns.

Social media users are being strongly advised to avoid sharing unverified videos or messages related to the protests. The government has reiterated that even forwarding false or inflammatory content could lead to legal repercussions. A dedicated helpline (1919) has been activated for reporting fake news, with assurances that informants’ identities will remain confidential.

Meanwhile, media channels, vloggers, and digital influencers have been formally cautioned to verify their content before airing or posting, as authorities tighten oversight on trending hashtags and viral misinformation.