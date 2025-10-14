Argentina ready to share expertise in agriculture, food security: Ambassador

LAHORE – Ambassador Sebastian Sayus has said that Argentina was ready to share its expertise in agriculture, livestock and food security with Pakistan.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday, he offered help to strengthen production capacity, storage systems and overall food chain in Pakistan.

The Ambassador said that Argentina and Pakistan enjoy a relationship built on friendship and mutual respect. Argentina is committed to taking this partnership to new heights through deeper cooperation in trade, culture and technology.

“We are launching discussions on a pilot project for modern grain silos, which will help enhance Pakistan’s storage capacity and reduce post-harvest losses,” he said, adding that technical cooperation in biotechnology and agricultural innovation can transform both the economies and create new opportunities for farmers and industries.

He said that there is a great potential for collaboration in information technology and industrial development, areas where Argentina has made remarkable progress. He said that Argentina is a reliable partner for Pakistan in sectors like meat processing, agricultural machinery, sports goods and surgical instruments, all of which hold great promise for bilateral trade.

LCCI President Faheem ur Rehman Saigol said, “I am a sports lover and a great admirer of Maradona and Messi, who played a pivotal role in making Argentina the world champion more than once.”

He said that both countries are not just maintaining good diplomatic relations, but they are also regular trading partners. “I pin great hopes on today’s meeting about opening new avenues for business partnerships and investment collaboration”.

He said that there is a great room for trade and economic cooperation in the fields of information technology, livestock, tourism, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy and automotive production. Argentina can also play an important role in modernising Pakistan’s agriculture by supporting efforts to raise the per-acre yield of major crops through advanced farming methods and high-quality seeds.

“We also need to undertake frequent activities like exchange of business delegations, participation in trade fairs & exhibitions, etc., to ensure a continuous liaison. I believe that the closer interaction between the chambers of the two countries can be highly beneficial”, the LCCI President added.