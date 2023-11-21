Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while cold in upper parts during the next twenty-four hours Fog and smog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Peshawar and Muzafarabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty-one, Quetta six, Gilgit three and Murree seven degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while very cold and dry weather in Leh. Temperature recorded this morning. Srinagar, Anantnag and Shopian two degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus four, Pulwama and Baramula one degree centigrade.—INP