Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday filed an appeal to the Supreme Court seeking post arrest bail in cipher case. The petitioner named federal government, interior ministry and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as respondents in the case.

The petition prayed the court to set aside the judgment of Islamabad High Court (IHC) dated November 8, and grant him post arrest bail in the said case. It stated that the IHC had ignored various facts while announcing its verdict regarding the bail of Shah Mehmood. It may be mentioned here that the trial court and IHC had already dismissed the post arrest bail petitions of the accused in cipher case registered under official secrets act.—Staff Reporter