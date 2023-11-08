KARACHI – Pakistan’s star actor Mahira Khan has stepped into the field of entrepreneurship by launching her own fragrance line.

The Sadqay Tumhara star made the announcement on Instagram along with breathtaking promotional shoot for the fragrances.

“It’s been almost two years in the making and I can proudly say that the hours of testing , deciding the notes, re-testing .. has been all been worth it,” she wrote in caption.

“M by Mahira fragrances available now,” the celebrity added.