Pakistan is facing so many problems. Of them, low literacy rate is

one of the disconcerting issues. Our literacy rate is just 58%. It is very low as compared to other countries. Even many developing countries possess high literacy rate. For instance, Bangladesh has 72%, Sri Lanka has 92%, Iraq has 84% and Iran has 97% literacy rate. We are the followers of the religion, which began with the word Iqra i.e. read. It means Islam gives so much importance to education. The concerned authorities should take notice of it, it is an issue which should not be neglected at any cost. Steady and effective measures should be the utmost priority of the authorities to curtail low education rate as soon as possible.

NAEEM UR REHMAAN

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp