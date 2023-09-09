AMINA Asghar Khan, the wife of the father of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Doyen of Pakistani politics, Air Marshal Asghar Khan, breathed her last on 3 September 2023. She was laid to rest in Abbottabad, alongside her husband and son. The elegant, suave and polished lady was highly respected by the rank and file of Pakistan Air Force personnel and regarded as the “Mother of PAF). I last met her at the “Change of Command Ceremony” of PAF, when Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan handed over the baton of PAF’s Command to his successor in March 2021. After the ceremony, she was surrounded by the serving and retired officers of PAF, who showered their veneration on the elegant lady. Her esteemed spouse Air Marshal Asghar Khan had met his Maker three years earlier but she continued to conduct herself with poise and dignity, rather than being immersed in grief.

When I learnt of her sad demise, I was reminded of numerous occasions of interaction with her. Both she and Air Marshal Asghar Khan, invited groups of retired officers to their residence for tea or lunch. My wife and I were humbled to note that Begum Asghar Khan directed the servants to depart and she personally served the guests devoid of any airs or arrogance.

I must narrate here an instance of her simplicity and the late Air Marshal’s penchant for modesty. The incident was narrated to me by AVM Masood Khan S J an exceptional air transport pilot. The air chief had requested that in one of the routine missions of any transport aircraft proceeding to Karachi; his wife may be allotted a seat. On the appointed day and time, Asghar Khan, who came to see his wife off, was furious to see that the regular troop seats of the aircraft had been removed and VIP seats installed in their place to make Begum Asghar Khan more comfortable. The air chief immediately ordered the VIP seats to be removed. What a far cry from today’s breed of VIPs.

Compare it with another instance, when I was serving in Number 12 VIP Transport Squadron. At that time Air Headquarters was at Peshawar. On one occasion, we were detailed to bring the wife of the then Air Chief (name withheld) from Peshawar to Chaklala. I received the Lady and wished her pleasantly on arrival as well as her departure. At Chaklala, I saw her speak briefly to the Base Commander, who had come to the tarmac to receive her. I was summoned by the Base Commander to his office. The lady had complained that I had not saluted her while receiving or seeing her off. I clarified to the Base Commander that I had wished her “Assalam-o-Alaikum” on both occasions but the Base Commander admonished me that it was the desire of the Air Chief’s wife to be saluted.

Coming back to Begum Amina Asghar Khan, she faced the vicissitudes of life boldly. Married in 1946, at the time of partition, her spouse opted to join Pakistan Air Force. Once when invited to their house in Abbottabad for lunch, I heard an extraordinary story narrated by the couple. In 1947, prior to departure for Pakistan, they occupied a house in New Delhi near Palam air base. The same house was allotted to Wing Commander Suri of IAF, who came to inspect the house he would be occupying and asked Asghar Khan how he was travelling to Pakistan? When Asghar Khan responded that he had booked seats for himself and his family by train, the Indian officer strongly advised against it stating that Hindu and Sikh marauders were attacking trains to Pakistan.

He reserved seats for Asghar Khan and his family on the Dakota which was taking the Quaid to Karachi. Asghar Khan narrates that not a single passenger on the train he had booked his seats, made it alive to Pakistan. In 1965, Air Marshal Asghar Khan relinquished his command of PAF on principle. He later joined politics, forming his own political party, Tehreek-e-Istaqlal. Asghar Khan suffered incarceration and physical torture for his firm opposition to military and totalitarian regimes ruling Pakistan. Begum Asghar Khan stood steadfast and unwavering in her support for her illustrious husband. The greatest test to her fortitude came when her elder son the highly talented and visionary Omar Asghar was murdered in 2002. She not only provided solace to Air Marshal Asghar Khan and her grief stricken children but exhorted them to continue the noble task of running the charity organization Sangi established by Omar Asghar for the uplift of the downtrodden and challenged members of society.

I am reminded of an incident, a couple of months before the demise of the Air Marshal. One evening, she personally called me and stated that a BBC correspondent had asked to interview her husband and he had given his consent. She explained that in the prevailing political milieu, it was not advisable to speak to the media, who could distort the straight-talking Asghar Khan’s comments and requested me to use my influence to have the interview cancelled. Owing to my contacts with the media, I managed to convince the BBC correspondent to abandon the interview. Later, the gracious Amina Asghar Khan again called me personally to express her thanks.

While conducting my TV talk show “Defence and Diplomacy”, I interviewed Air Marshal Asghar Khan at his residence on numerous occasions. Each time, Begum Asghar Khan laid out a generous repast for the TV crew. Although by the time numerous books authored by me were launched, Air Marshal Asghar Khan was not fit enough to join the event but he took pains to send me pre-recorded messages appreciating my efforts. When my children were married, I invited the couple to join my family at the events. Begum and Air Marshal Asghar Khan were gracious enough to send tastefully selected gifts, which speaks volumes for their thoughtfulness. Rest in peace Begum Amina Asghar Khan, you will be sorely missed. May Allah grant you the highest abode in heavens (Ameen).

—The writer is a Retired Group Captain of PAF, who has written several books on China.

Email: [email protected]