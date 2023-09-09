ONE flower alone cannot make a beautiful spring; only blossoming of a rich variety of flowers can bring spring to the global garden. Human civilization is colourful by nature. It is precisely because of their differences in history, culture and system that all countries need to interact with one another, learn from each other and advance together”. These were the remarks of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the closing ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum 2023, which was read out by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao. This is the best response to the present day unipolar order. The BRICS consortium, composed of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a noteworthy participant in global transformation.

It aims to counter the existing unipolar world order led by the United States and establish a fairer international system. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s support for BRICS underlines its potential influence in driving global growth and development. Representing a significant portion of the world’s population and economy, BRICS holds the power to shape worldwide economic and political discussions. Distinct from traditional power dynamics where a single superpower dictates global engagement terms, the BRICS partnership prioritizes inclusivity and responsiveness to the needs of all nations. This approach deviates from the criticism of the unipolar system, which often perpetuates imbalances and unilateral decision-making not reflective of the global community’s interests.

The emergence of BRICS introduces an alternative to the unipolar order, a pluralistic multilateral world order. The expansion of BRICS is evident in its growing outreach efforts. President Xi Jinping’s proposal of the Global Development Initiative, aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Agenda, exemplifies China’s commitment to inclusive development and global cooperation. BRICS acknowledges that global challenges such as poverty, inequality and climate change necessitate collective action. Through collaborative efforts, BRICS aims to leverage its members’ capabilities to address these issues comprehensively, fostering economic growth, technological advancement and diplomatic engagement for the betterment of global peace and stability. One of the central arguments in favor of BRICS as a counterweight to unipolarity was its economic heft. The combined GDP of the BRICS nations was seen as a formidable challenge to the economic dominance of western powers. However, economic disparities and conflicting interests among the member states have often hindered the group’s ability to present a united front. China’s economic dominance within the group has raised concerns about imbalanced power dynamics, effectively turning BRICS into a platform for advancing China’s interests rather than promoting a truly multipolar world.

Furthermore, the notion of countering unipolarity implies a certain level of ideological alignment among the BRICS members. However, their political systems, values and foreign policy goals differ significantly. While some members exhibit authoritarian tendencies, others like India and Brazil adhere to democratic norms. This diversity of political ideologies has limited the group’s capacity to present a coherent alternative to Western liberal democracy, a core aspect of the prevailing unipolar order.

Geopolitically, BRICS has struggled to achieve meaningful coordination on major international issues. Disagreements between China and India over border disputes, Russia’s assertive behaviour in its near abroad and Brazil’s domestic political challenges have often diverted attention away from addressing global power imbalances. In essence, the BRICS grouping has found it difficult to overcome its internal divergences and present a unified geopolitical front that can effectively challenge the unipolar world order. Despite these challenges, BRICS has contributed to the discourse on multilateralism. By highlighting the need for a more inclusive international order, BRICS has drawn attention to the deficiencies of the existing unipolar structure. However, its ability to effectively usher in a new era of multilateralism is questionable. The member states’ individual pursuits of strategic interests often take precedence over collective multilateral action.

BRICS is evolving into a significant force in shaping the international order. As skepticism grows regarding the dominance of a single nation in the unipolar system, BRICS provides an alternative vision of a pluralistic multilateral world order characterized by collaboration, equity and shared prosperity. As BRICS strengthens its global engagement, it lays the groundwork for a more balanced and harmonious world, acknowledging and addressing the needs of all nations. The recent BRICS summit held in Johannesburg from 22 to 24 August 2023, carries significant implications for global politics. Operating under the theme “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism,” the summit prompts an examination of BRICS’ rise – whether it signifies an alternative hegemony, a strategy for inclusive multilateralism, or merely a counter-hegemonic response to the existing world order.

The planned expansion of BRICS, accommodating diverse nations like Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia raises concerns about the group’s intentions. The heterogeneity of these countries’ interests and ideologies is noteworthy. Economic disparities and power imbalances among these nations raise doubts about their ability to forge genuine inclusive multilateralism beyond surface-level cooperation. Despite BRICS’ economic influence, particularly China and India, challenging the G7’s hegemony, the nominal GDP of the G7 still exceeds that of BRICS. Rather than establishing an alternative hegemony, BRICS’ rise could potentially lead to a polarized world with two competing power centres, exacerbating existing global tension.

The inclusion of countries with varying political, economic and social systems raises questions about maintaining a cohesive coalition. The BRICS summit in Johannesburg reflects a multifaceted narrative. While its slogans and aims suggest a pursuit of inclusive multilateralism and a counter to western hegemony, underlying dynamics and challenges indicate a more intricate reality. The expansion of the group, diverse member state interests and complex power dynamics caution against viewing it as a straightforward alternative hegemony or a guaranteed path to inclusive multilateralism. BRICS’ evolution will undoubtedly shape the global landscape, but its ultimate impact remains uncertain – whether it will lead to a harmonious multipolar world or intensify global polarization.

—The writer is a Chief Executive of Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development-GSISD, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

