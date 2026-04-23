Medical revolution in Punjab: LGN-PINS establishes Pakistan’s first Pediatric stroke center

LAHORE – Under the “Healthy Punjab” Program of Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a historic milestone has been achieved in the province’s medical history.

The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration, in collaboration with the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS), has established Pakistan’s first state-of-the-art Pediatric Stroke Center.

The facility was formally inaugurated by Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof. Dr. Farooq Afzal, Prof. Sajid Maqbool and Executive Director PINS Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, who termed the center a “ray of hope” for children across the country.

Speaking to the media, Prof. Farooq Afzal and Prof. Asif Bashir stated that specialist doctors from LGH / PINS will provide 24/7 modern medical facilities to children arriving from all parts of Pakistan. The center, built according to international standards, offers a complete range of services from emergency diagnosis to advanced treatment and rehabilitation, all provided free of cost. Prof. Farooq Afzal remarked that stroke in children is a highly sensitive issue, adding that without timely intervention, a child could face lifelong disability. This unique center aims to provide all necessary life-saving facilities under one roof to protect the nation’s “precious assets.”

Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir highlighted that while diagnosing pediatric strokes was previously a significant challenge, the availability of modern machinery and trained experts will now ensure prompt treatment, significantly reducing mortality rates and the risk of permanent impairment. Meanwhile, Prof. Qasim Bashir and Prof. Faryad Hussain dispelled the common myth that strokes only affect adults. They urged parents and teachers to remain vigilant for unusual symptoms and to seek immediate professional help rather than attempting self-medication, as early detection is critical for recovery.

Medical experts expressed their satisfaction in the advanced medical infrastructure. The event was attended by prominent medical figures including Prof. Muhammad Shahid, MS PINS Dr. Omar Ishaq, Dr. Yahya Sultan, Dr. Abdul Aziz, Dr. Hammad Arif, Dr. Anum Batool, Dr. Sanam Allah Yar, Dr. Sundas Tahir and Nursing Superintendent Saima Fateh, along with a large number of neurology consultants and experts.