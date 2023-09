Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz, who had left for London via Dubai two days ago, returned to Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday on the party’s instructions.

Sources said that Hamza, who was due to attend a meeting in London to discuss the return of former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, reached Lahore onboard Emirates Airlines flight.

Earlier, the party leadership had asked him to stay in Dubai rather than travelling to London.