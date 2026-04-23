LNG supply to end peak-time load management: Power Division

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division has said that the availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) will help eliminate peak-time load management in the country.

A spokesperson for the Power Division stated that increased electricity demand from provinces during peak hours led to enhanced hydropower generation last night.

He said around 4,950 megawatts of electricity were produced through hydel sources after controlled water releases from dams.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s total hydropower generation capacity is 11,500 megawatts, but current output remains about 6,000 megawatts lower than its potential. He added that the shortfall is mainly due to reduced water demand from provinces.

He further informed that 400 megawatts of electricity were successfully transmitted from the southern region to central parts of the national grid due to improved system stability.

According to the spokesperson, distribution companies carried out load management of approximately two to two-and-a-half hours during peak demand hours due to increased consumption. He clarified that economic load management in high-loss areas is part of regular policy and is separate from peak-time load management.

The spokesperson said that once LNG becomes fully available, peak-time load management will be phased out. At present, around 5,500 megawatts of generation capacity remains unavailable due to LNG shortages affecting power plants.

He also urged consumers to adopt energy-saving measures, particularly during night hours, to help manage rising demand. He added that global conditions and lower water usage requirements are contributing to electricity shortfalls during peak periods.