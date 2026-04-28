LNG shortage hits power generation, 5,000MW plants remain idle

ISLAMABAD – The Power Division on Tuesday said that electricity generation from power plants with a capacity of around 5,000 megawatts is currently suspended due to the non-availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

In a statement regarding the power situation during peak hours on April 27 night, the spokesperson said increased water releases from Tarbela Dam helped boost hydropower generation, which reached 6,000MW during peak hours. Pakistan’s total hydropower capacity stands at 11,500MW, he added.

The spokesperson said improved supply of local gas to some power plants contributed to better generation, while 100MW was added to the system. He further stated that 500MW of electricity was transmitted from the southern region to support demand.

He said distribution companies carried out load management for one to two hours during peak demand hours. However, due to higher hydropower generation, overall load management remained limited despite increased demand.

According to the Power Division, economic load management is being implemented on high-loss feeders and is separate from peak-hour load management.

The spokesperson added that the ongoing LNG shortage has left major power plants underutilised, but expressed optimism that improved LNG availability and higher water releases would help reduce the shortfall during peak hours.