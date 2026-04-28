Imran Khan receives fourth eye injection at PIMS, condition remains stable

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was administered a fourth intravitreal eye injection at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday as part of his ongoing medical treatment, hospital authorities confirmed.

The PIMS said that Imran Khan—who is currently detained at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi—was brought to the hospital for a scheduled follow-up procedure related to his eye condition.

The hospital said a pre-procedure examination conducted by ophthalmology specialists found him clinically stable. An Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scan reportedly indicated improvement in his condition prior to the injection.

After obtaining informed consent, the procedure was performed in an operation theatre under microscopic supervision, following standard medical protocols and safety measures. PIMS described the intervention as a day-care procedure.

It added that Khan remained stable before, during, and after the treatment. He was discharged the same day with medical advice and follow-up instructions.

This marks the fourth dose in his ongoing treatment plan. He was earlier shifted to PIMS on March 23 for a previous injection following medical evaluation, while a third dose had also been administered earlier this year.

Medical assessments conducted at Adiala Jail in March by a five-member board, formed under the direction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), were part of his continued health monitoring.

According to medical reports submitted to the Supreme Court by his counsel Barrister Salman Safdar and an amicus curiae, Khan has been diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), a serious eye disorder caused by blockage of the vein responsible for draining blood from the retina.

The condition is commonly linked with underlying health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, and cardiovascular disease.

The report also stated that the former prime minister has complained of significant loss of vision in his right eye.

Imran Khan, 73, has been in custody since August 2023 following convictions in several cases that he has repeatedly described as politically motivated. Several of these verdicts have since been suspended or overturned, while appeals remain pending.