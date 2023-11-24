LAHORE- Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) pointed out that the Environmental Protection Department bears responsibility for the escalating environmental pollution in the region.

Justice Kareem directed for immediate actions and emphasized holding officers accountable for any violations. Expressing satisfaction with the city’s progress, the judge reiterated that controlling vehicle emissions remains crucial in combating smog.

The observation came during a court session where Justice Karim questioned the rationale behind the Punjab government’s extensive construction projects, linking the surge in smog to inadequate measures.

The court also sought report from the authorities concerned regarding implementation of the action against smog.

Present during the court session were senior legal advisor Syed Kamal Haider from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the Director General of the Environmental Protection Department Punjab, and members of the Environmental Commission.

The court was apprised by a lawyer that factories had been sealed under the directives of the Environmental Tribunal.

Seeking details on the implementation of these orders, Justice Karim prompted the DG Environment to assure that necessary actions were taken, and a comprehensive report was ready for submission.

Expressing concern, Justice Karim underscored the responsibility of the Environmental Department, accusing its officials of flouting court orders. He cautioned that contempt notices might be issued against the implicated officers.

The DG Environment disclosed that several industries were violating regulations, and stringent actions were imminent against the offenders. Responding to the court’s query regarding specific actions taken, the DG mentioned initiating an inquiry against one officer to ascertain who had ordered the sealing of factories.

Stressing the importance of due process, Justice Kareem emphasized that no officer should unilaterally seal a factory without court involvement, highlighting that any such closure must be sanctioned by the court.

Senior legal advisor Syed Mazhar Ali provided an update on the LDA’s proactive implementation of court orders, including the organization of a cycling rally on Sundays to promote eco-friendly transportation.

The court commended these initiatives, recognizing their potential in mitigating smog.

The court put off further hearing till December 4.