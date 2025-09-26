Advancement of IT sector in Pakistan

M Lajwar Jamal

The rapid growth of Pakistan’s information technology (IT) industry has prompted a lot of debate on whether this development is good or bad for the country.

Examining the existing situation reveals that, despite the apparent advantages, there remain issues that could prevent long-term advancement.

The IT industry in Pakistan is expanding, and by 2025, software exports are expected to reach $5billion. With the support of government programs like tax breaks for IT exports and investments in digital infrastructure, major tech clusters are starting to appear in places like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The nation’s youthful population and abundance of technical graduates create a strong talent pool that is being used more and more for freelance work, business process outsourcing (BPO), and software development.

A complete digital ecosystem that promises GDP development and job creation is the stated objective of the recently passed Digital Nation Act. The purpose of this act is to create a National Digital Commission to supervise the agenda for digital transformation and to expedite technical breakthroughs. According to experts, Pakistan will strengthen its position in the global market by2025 by developing its artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics skills in addition to becoming a center for IT outsourcing. Despite these developments, a number of obstacles still stand in the way of Pakistan’s IT industry’s full potential. Growth is still significantly hampered by problems like uneven government regulations, security worries, and poor internet infrastructure. Even while the industry has grown at excellent rates—roughly 18.85% per year—it still faces issues notably as kills deficit and restricted startup funding.

Even though the government has made progress in advancing IT through advantageous legislation, detractors contend that regulatory barriers and bureaucratic inefficiency can hinder innovation. The necessity for specialized training programs in fields with significant demand, such artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, has also been obscured by the dependence on established businesses.

There is a lot of disagreement about whether Pakistan’s IT industry’s explosive growth is an asset or a liability for the country. On the one hand, the industry has grown remarkably, and in the last four years, its value has doubled to almost $3.5 billion. It is anticipated that this growth trajectory will continue, and within the next two to four years, it may reach $7 billion. The increase in IT exports is especially significant; during the fiscal year 2017–18, they reached are cord high of $1.067 billion, representing a 30% annual growth rate over the previous five years. Due to this increase, Pakistan is now the fourth-largest country in the world for freelance development, demonstrating the growing need for its IT specialists abroad.

But there are drawbacks to this expansion. Even though the industry is flourishing, problems like income inequality and access to technology for various demographics have not yet been adequately addressed. The 15–29 age group makes up over 60% of Pakistan’s population and represents a sizable reservoir of potential talent. However, because of insufficient infrastructure and educational resources, many young people are still unable to take advantage of the advantages of this digital revolution. Though measures described in Pakistan Vision 2025 and the Digital Policy of Pakistan 2018, aim to achieve an ICT industry size of $20 billion by 2025, yet only time will tell if Pakistan will look back on this shift towards the ICT Industry with pride.

