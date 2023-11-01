Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore claimed on Wednesday to have arrested an official of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) for accepting bribe. According to FIA spokesperson, Meter Inspector Hamid Jamil was arrested from LESCO Sub-division office Islampura red-handed while accepting bribe from a costumer. A case has been registered against the accused.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 201 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 54th day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here on Wednesday that the company submitted FIR applications against 199 electricity thieves.