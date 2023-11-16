Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced his plan to install solar-powered streetlights on 106 roads of Karachi. Mayor earlier stated that, due to the ever-increasing tariff of the electricity, the KMC would install streetlights that would be powered by solar panels.

He said that the solarization plan has not yet been successful in Karachi because of the warm temperature and the dusty weather. He said that a plan being evaluated to energise streetlights with solar

panels and make sure they do not get covered with dust.

Wahab said that in coming 10 days 32 roads in the SITE area will be inaugurated.

He said that Shahrah-e-Noorjahan was built by the People’s Party, but another political party hoisted its flags on the road. He said a new road will also be inaugurated in Lyari soon. He promised an early completion of development projects in Malir.

Murtaza Wahab said that the People’s Party has first time got the reins of Karachi and people will witness work in every town of the city.