Lesco announces new price for single phase AMI Smart meter

LHOARE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has banned consumers from purchasing of AMI single-phase smart meters from the open market.

Lesco has jurisdiction over the following districts in Pakistan: Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana, and Okara. It provides electricity to millions of customers in the region.

The development comes ahead of summer season when demand for the single phase meters sees an uptick.

AMI Smart Meter New Price

Under the new policy, consumers will now be required to obtain meters directly from Lesco. The company has fixed the price for a single-phase smart meter at Rs11,666, with additional security charges applicable separately.

The company stated that demand notices will be issued to consumers based on their load requirements, following which the installation of the meters will be completed.

Previously, due to a shortage of meters, the procurement process had been outsourced. Consumers were issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) allowing them to purchase meters from the market.

The practice has now been discontinued, with the new direct-supply system fully implemented.

Step-by-Step Process to Apply for Lesco New Connection

Here is the step by step process that you can follow to apply for a new electricity connection:

Step 1: Visit Electricity New Connection (ENC) System to submit the online application form

Step 2: During form submission you are required to submit information regarding connection type, NTN, district, Applicant name, CNIC, phone number and other details.

Step 3: Now in this step you to upload the scanned copy of property document, undertaking by the applicant, attested CNIC copy, neighbour electricity bill and others.

Step 4: After filling and uploading all required information and docs submit the application form

Step 5: Need to printout of your submitted application form

Step 6: Attach all above mentioned documents with this application

Step 7: Send or submit this complete file (including application form and required documents) to your related office

Step 8: LESCO demand notice will be issued after verification of the submitted documents and info

Step 9: Now next step is to pay the LESCO demand notice to mentioned bank

Step 10: After paying demand notice, copy should be submitted to the concerned office for further process

Step 11: In this final stage the concerned office will verify the demand notice payment and after verification they will installed the connection