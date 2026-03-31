LESCO announces massive increase in new electricity connection fees

LAHORE – The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has announced massive increase in single phase connection fees, putting an additional burden on new consumers.

Reports said the decision was taken in a meeting where LESCO officers opposed the proposal to hike the fees but the chairman and board members remained unmoved as they approved the increase.

All applicants will have to pay the fees as per the revised structure.

LESCO New Electricity Connection Fee

The connection fees has been increased from Rs6,400 to Rs21,300. It includes Rs17,700 in wake of new meter and cable, and Rs3,660 in wake of security charges.

Reports added that the applicants will pay contractor fees and other charges separately.

LESCO Jurisdiction

LESCO jurisdiction comprises five districts of Punjab: Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, and Kasur. It provide services to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers within these specific urban and rural regions as a government-owned electricity distribution company.

Fixed Charges on Electricity Bills

Electricity bills across Pakistan have increased significantly after the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) shifted fixed charges from consumption-based to load-based calculations.

The change, effective from January 2026, applies fixed charges according to the connected load rather than monthly electricity usage. Previously, only users consuming over 300 units faced fixed charges, ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

Under the new formula, fixed charges for domestic users now range from Rs 200 to Rs 675 per kW per month. For example, a household with a 5 kW connection could face fixed charges between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,375, depending on slab and load. Lifeline users remain exempt. NEPRA approved this adjustment following a federal government request.