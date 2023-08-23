Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has demolished/sealed over one dozen buildings during an operation against illegal commercialization and violation of bylaws in Johar Town, Wapda Town, OPF Scheme and PIA Colony.

Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat carried out the operation with the help of heavy machinery and Police.

LDA teams demolished shutters and illegal construction/alteration and sealed several properties in Johar Town and adjoining localities.

LDA team demolished illegally constructed hall on 180F and 181F in PIA Colony, shades of a tea shop on 3R, shops adjacent to Al-Barkat Pharmacy, illegal construction on 528J and 529J, constructions on 336G and 461G3, marki on plot 53 and 53 A in F2 and shops on 432E and 1005E in Johar Town.

LDA team sealed properties on plot 13 and 14 in Block E and plot 78C in Wapda Town and on plot 276C in OPF Scheme.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to owners before the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.