Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

On Wednesday, LDA teams demolished several under-construction buildings near Gajjumata on Ferozepur Road and Defense Road for violation of bylaws.

LDA teams also sealed more than 40 properties in BOR Society and Quaid-e-Azam Town for illegal commercial use.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے کا مین بلیوارڈ بی او آر سوسائٹی اور فیروز پور روڈ کے اطراف غیرقانونی تعمیرات وکمرشل استعمال کے خلاف آپریشن،40 سے زائد املاک سربمہر۔فیروز پور روڈ اور ڈیفنس روڈ پر بنائی جانے والی غیر قانونی تعمیرات مسمار۔@commissionerlhr@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/2ZYeJt4woh — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) September 20, 2023

Owners were illegally running bakeries, general stores, beauty parlors, real estate offices, workshops, showrooms, furniture shops, clinic and milk shops.

Chief Town Planner-II Azhar Ali, Director Town Planning-IV Ali Nusrtat and Director Town Planning-VII Ali Abbas carried out operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operation against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.