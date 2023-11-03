LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Friday continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

LDA teams partially/completely demolished/sealed more than three dozen buildings in Johar Town, Pine Avenue, Board of Revenue Society and adjacent localities for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

LDA team demolished six shops, illegal construction on a residential plot, nursery and office on Pine Avenue.

Team also removed signboards.

LDA also sealed Filter House on Pine Avenue.

کمشنر و ڈی جی ایل ڈی اے محمد علی رندھاوا کی ہدایت پر ایل ڈی اے جوہر ٹاﺅن، پائن ایونیو،بی او آر اور ملحقہ سکیموں میں کارروائی۔ایل ڈی اے نے 3درجن سے زائد غیر قانونی تعمیرات/کمرشل املاک سربمہر و مسمار کر دیں۔مسمار و سیل کی گئی املاک کو متعدد بار نوٹسز جاری کیے گئے تھے۔@RandhawaAli pic.twitter.com/t75uZoFAuN — Lahore Development Authority (@LHRDevAuthority) November 3, 2023

LDA teams demolished illegal extension of Chai Khana in Johar Town and several illegal structures In BoR Society, PCSIR and Lahore Avenue.

Chief Town Planner-II Ather Ali and Director Town Planning -IV Ali Abbas carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.