Aspiring model and social media influencer Kiran Ashfaque is making waves in showbiz, while she also runs her own clothing line.

The multi-talented personality continues to delight social media users with her latest attire.

Her fashion choices have often been praised for their elegance and sophistication while she also faced criticism for the Western touch as she leans towards modern styling.

Kiran again dropped snaps of herself in fashionable clothing, and desi trolls were quick to raise questions. In the video and snaps, she aced a plain white shirt and blue denim and her avatar is too hot to handle for many.

For the unversed, the social media sensation cum beauty blogger has been linked to several brands and has been seen doing commercial shoots. The starlet also appeared in the drama serial Khasara alongside Mikaal Zulfiqar.