The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has invited all disgruntled party leaders including LatifKhosa and AitazAhsan to attend the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Lahore on September 14. Senior party leaders – SardarLatifKhosa and AitzazAhsan — have been at odds with the party leadership over their support to former prime minister Imran Khan during his legal troubles.

