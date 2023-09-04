LAHORE – Employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are staging a protests today (Monday) across the country against the outsourcing of three major airports of the country.

The unions of CAA employees and officers took the decision about protest a day earlier. They have also decided to launch a drive for the removal of the CAA director general.

The aviation employees also staged protests in July this year against the outsourcing of the three major airports.

In March this year, Pakistan kicked off outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports in order to earn foreign exchange reserves to save the national economy.

Islamabad had engaged the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation as an advisor for the outsourcing process, the ministry had said in the statement.

“The outsourcing of three airports has been initiated within the scope of public-private partnership .. to engage private investor/airport operator through a competitive and transparent process to run the airports, develop appertaining land assets and enhance avenues for commercial activities and to garner full revenue potential,” the ministry had said.