Lahore to Rawalpindi in just 2:15 hours: Pakistan’s first fast train set to launch

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways and the Punjab government has signed an agreement to launch the country’s first fast train on Lahore-Rawalpindi route, cutting the travel significantly.

Punjab is set to enter a new era of railway transport as the provincial government and railways finalize a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The agreement, signed by Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz and Railway Minister Hanif Abbasi, paves the way for the country’s first fast train connecting Lahore to Rawalpindi.

The fast train will complete the Lahore-Rawalpindi journey in just two hours and 15 minutes.

In addition, modern trains will operate on eight local routes across Punjab. These include Shahdara to Narowal (79 km), Narowal to Sialkot (62 km), and Raiwind, Kasur, Pakpattan, and Lodhran covering a 370 km route.

Another new train service will run on a 220 km route from Sheikhupura through Jaranwala to Shorkot, while Faisalabad will be connected via Chack Jhumra and Shaheenabad over 68 km.

A major route from Kot Addu through Dera Ghazi Khan to Kashmore, spanning 303 km, is also planned.

Overall, the new train services on these nine routes are expected to benefit approximately nine million passengers across the province.