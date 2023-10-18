LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue, Saudi Airlines and other air companies operate flights on one of the busiest routes – Lahore to Jeddah.

A huge number of Pakistanis fly to Jeddah on daily basis as they have their jobs and businesses in the Kingdom that accommodates estimated 2.64 million Pakistani workers.

The airfare in Pakistan has witnessed a decline after the petrol and diesel prices were cut by the caretaker federal government.

Lahore to Jeddah PIA Ticket Price

The national carrier’s ticket prices for the Lahore to Jeddah route in October 2023 ranges from Rs71,772 to Rs77,332 for economy depending on the dates to be selected by the passengers for the flights.

In the month of September, the ticket price for the same route was available over Rs83,000.

Lahore to Jeddah Ticket Price Saudi Airline

The Saudi Airlines ticket price for the route ranges from Rs78,789, which is available for October 19, to Rs88,692.

Lahore to Jeddah Air Blue Ticket Price

The lowest ticket price being offered by the Air Blue is Rs63,753 with no baggage for October 23 while ticket price with 20kg baggage is Rs67, 575.