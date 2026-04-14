Lahore Qalandars set to return to Global Super League in Guyana

LAHORE – Defending Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars will once again feature in the Global Super League (GSL), scheduled to be held in Guyana later this year, marking another appearance for the franchise on the international T20 stage.

A spokesperson of the franchise said that Lahore Qalandars have confirmed their participation in the upcoming edition of the tournament, which will be played from July 23 to August 1, 2026, at the Guyana National Stadium.

The team had also taken part in the inaugural edition of the Global Super League, where they gained valuable international exposure and experience.

The franchise management said the return to the tournament reflects their continued commitment to promoting Pakistan cricket at global platforms and providing opportunities to their players to compete in high-quality international events. They added that participation in such leagues helps strengthen the team’s brand, talent development system, and international outreach.

Team owner Sameen Rana expressed happiness over the franchise’s inclusion in the tournament once again. He said it is an honour for Lahore Qalandars to represent Pakistan on another international stage and reiterated that the franchise has always aimed to showcase the country’s talent, culture, and sporting spirit globally.

He further stated that the Global Super League has proven to be an important platform for players, allowing them to compete with and learn from some of the best T20 cricketers in the world. According to him, such opportunities contribute significantly to the growth of young cricketers in Pakistan.

Global Super League Chairman Clive Lloyd also welcomed Lahore Qalandars back into the competition. He described the franchise as one of the most successful and well-recognised teams in international T20 cricket, saying their participation would enhance both the quality and reputation of the tournament.

He added that Lahore Qalandars bring strong competitiveness and a vibrant cricketing culture, which adds value to the league and increases its global appeal.

With their return to the GSL, Lahore Qalandars continue to expand their international footprint while strengthening Pakistan’s presence in franchise-based cricket around the world.