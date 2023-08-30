ISLAMABAD – Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development arranged an engaging interaction with students and teachers of the esteemed China Fellowship Program, and young diplomats representing the Embassy.

Participants held a vibrant exchange of ideas and perspectives in the Pakistani capital at the event aimed at fostering cross-cultural understanding and strengthening diplomatic ties, and saw the participants from the China Fellowship Program engaging in insightful discussions with the budding diplomats.

The dialogue covered a wide array of topics, ranging from international relations to sustainable development, thereby promoting a multifaceted exchange of insights.

The China Fellowship Program, known for its commitment to advancing eco-civilization research and development, provided an ideal platform for students and educators to connect with diplomats, gaining a unique perspective on China’s diplomatic efforts.

The interactive session not only facilitated the exchange of knowledge but also encouraged the participants to explore collaborative opportunities for the future.

The event underscored the importance of such initiatives in nurturing a global community that values cooperation and mutual understanding. Both the China Fellowship Program’s students, teachers and the Chinese Embassy diplomats in Islamabad expressed their enthusiasm for more such interactions in the future, as they continue to contribute to the broader goal of fostering harmony and cooperation on the international stage.

China has been known to offer various fellowship programs to individuals from different countries, including Pakistan, to promote bilateral relations, education, and collaboration.