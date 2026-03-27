Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: Widespread rains predicted

Widespread rains and windstorms with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday and Sunday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a western disturbance is expected to affect Balochistan tonight and is likely to affect the upper and central parts from tomorrow evening/night.

PMD Forecast:

Under these conditions, dry weather is predicted in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and partly cloudy in the upper districts on Friday night.

On Saturday and Sunday, widespread rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Malakand, Buner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Balakot, Haripur, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kurram, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan. Light snowfall is predicted over the high mountains.

Impacts:

Flash floods are likely in local nullahs and streams of upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures such as electric poles, billboards, and solar panels.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 29°C and 31°C on Saturday, between 28°C and 30°C on Sunday and between 27°C and 29°C on Monday.

Past Weather:

Mainly dry weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in the upper districts.

Rainfall (mm): Dir 04

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 30°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36%.