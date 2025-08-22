Did Telecom Operators overcharge Pakistanis? PTA clears air on audit report

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading telecom operator faced accusations of overcharging subscribers by an alarming Rs6.58 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24.

Amid the buzz, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) fired back at circulating rumors claiming mobile operators, including Jazz, charged extra fees without approval. Social media buzz suggested the Auditor General’s report exposed unauthorized overcharging—but PTA calls it misleading.

PTA stressed that no overcharging has occurred, and all tariff adjustments mentioned in the audit were fully approved under PTA regulations. Official records have even been shared with auditors for verification.

It also warned that it remains vigilant in protecting consumers’ rights, monitoring operators’ tariffs closely, and cracking down on any unfair commercial practices.

Auditor General of Pakistan alleged that telecom operator Jazz overcharged customers by Rs6.58 billion during FY2023-24 and recommended a formal investigation to determine accountability. Auditors claimed Jazz charged above PTA-approved tariffs, highlighting weak regulatory oversight.

Jazz also denied allegations, insisting all tariffs were approved by PTA and claiming full compliance with regulatory procedures. The controversy raises serious concerns about telecom regulation and consumer protection in Pakistan.