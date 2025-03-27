Lahore, Peshawar reach National T20 Cup final

FAISALABAD – Peshawar and Lahore reached the National T20 Cup 2024-25 final after winning their respective semi-finals at the Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday night.

In the first semi-final, Peshawar registered a 56-run victory over Abbottabad, powered by an outstanding knock from Sahibzada Farhan, his 3rd century in the tournament.

The opening batter thumped 148 off 72 balls, including 10 fours and 12 sixes, leading Peshawar to 243-3 in their 20 overs. Farhan, the tournament’s leading run-scorer, now has 588 runs in six innings, the most runs scored by a batter in a single edition of the National T20 Cup.

Farhan stitched crucial partnerships, including a 116-run opening stand with Waqar Ahmed (34), followed by a 105-run second-wicket partnership with Maaz Sadaqat (31), ensuring a commanding total. Amir Barki remained unbeaten for a five-ball 20 hitting two fours and as many sixes.

In response, Abbottabad’s chase was halted despite a 74-run opening stand between Shahzaib Khan (53) and Sajjad Ali Hashmi (37). Peshawar’s bowlers controlled the game, with Israrullah (2-20), Mohammad Imran Jr (2-22), Iftikhar Ahmed (2-31) and Usman Tariq (2-37) ensuring Abbottabad finished at 187-8 in their 20 overs.

In the second semi-final, Lahore Blues edged past Multan by a mere five runs in a close encounter. Blues’ opening batter and player of the match Imran Butt starred with an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls, striking 11 fours and 2 sixes, guiding Lahore Blues to 166-4 in their 20 overs.

Imran built a 46-run opening stand with Umar Siddiq (29), ensuring a decent start to the innings.

Multan’s chase saw Zain Abbas (45) and Muhammad Shahzad (41) put together a 59-run third-wicket partnership, but Lahore’s eventually got the breakthrough as the former was run out in the 13th over.

Despite Waseem Akram Jnr’s late surge of unbeaten 42 off 18 balls, Multan agonisingly fell five runs short, finishing at 161-7. Waseem’s two out of four sixes came off the third last and last ball of the 20th over when Multan needed 18 off three balls.

Nisar Ahmad (4-0-27-2) was the standout bowler, supported by left-arm spinner Mohammad Rizwan (3-0-28-2). Qasim Akram and Mohammad Salman Mirza dismissed one batter each.

Final: Peshawar Region v Lahore Region Blues at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad; 7.30 pm PKT