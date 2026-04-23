Lahore braces for scorching heat as today forecast for maximum temperature issued

LAHORE – Lahore is experiencing a surge in temperatures, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department predicting a hot and dry day (Thursday) ahead.

Today, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to reach 41°C, accompanied by light winds blowing at 3 to 10 kilometers per hour.

The sky is forecast to remain clear with no chance of rainfall.

Meanwhile, air pollution levels in Lahore have reached dangerous thresholds. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 381, a level considered extremely hazardous to public health.

Some areas recorded similarly high AQI values: DHA Phase 6 at 381, Barkee Road at 312, Gulberg III at 302, and Beidiyan Road at 278.

Health experts have urged residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, particularly between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heatwave.

Authorities continue to monitor both temperature and air quality, advising citizens to stay informed and safe.

Authorities have advised people to drink plenty of water and take special care of the elderly and children.

During the heatwave, it is essential to avoid direct sunlight between 11 AM and 4 PM. They recommended carrying a water bottle while traveling, adding that an umbrella or hat should be used to avoid the heatwave.

They added that laborers should work in shaded areas during the daytime. Educational institutions were asked to issue instructions to students on how to stay safe from the heat and limit the assembly time.

The government has also instructed the Health Department to set up heatstroke desks in hospitals and keep the medical staff on alert.