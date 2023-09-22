Mr. Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Asian Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, met with a delegation from Pakistan’s Gwadar region, headed by Dr. Abdul RazzaqSabir, Vice Chancellor of the University of Gwadar.Liu welcomed Sabir and the delegation to China and engaged in discussions and interactions with each member of the delegation.

He emphasized that over the past decade since the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with the joint efforts of both China and Pakistan, significant infrastructure projects in Gwadar, including ports, airports, roads, bridges, hospitals, and desalination plant have been completed and put into operation, bringing tangible benefits to the local people.Liu pointed out that China attaches great importance to the well-being and economic development of Balochistan and Gwadar region in Pakistan and continues to invest, demonstrating that China’s friendly policy towards Pakistan is oriented towards all ethnic groups in Pakistan, that the CPEC projects have benefited all regions, tribes and social strata of the country, and that the China-Pakistan Friendship and Cooperation have a very strong inclusiveness and universally beneficial nature.

The construction of the CPEC benefits every region in Pakistan, and there will be no exceptions. All projects undertaken by China in various parts of Pakistan, including Gwadar Port, are based on the principles of extensive consultation, joint construction, and shared benefits, respecting Pakistan’s sovereignty and the wishes of the local people, and ultimately benefiting the grassroots population. China requests Chinese nationals in Pakistan to abide by local laws, respect local customs, traditions, religions, and cultures, uphold justice while pursuing shared interests, create more job opportunities locally, and engage in more grassroots and charitable activities.

China will continue to enhance communication and cooperation with the Balochistan government, public institutions, think tanks, universities, media, and grassroots communities, promoting comprehensive cooperation in connectivity, trade and investment, people’s livelihood, and education, to make more local people feel the benefits and happiness brought by the high-quality development of the CPEC.Liu pointed out that China-Pakistan cooperation needs to balance security and development, with security being a prerequisite and guarantee for development. Counter-terrorism efforts must address both the symptoms and root causes, and genuine long-term stability can only be achieved by reducing poverty and unemployment, and by eliminating external interference and disruption. Liu expressed the hope that the Pakistani side would attach greater importance to the security of CPEC projects, the band build consensus, and resources for development. China is willing to work with Pakistan to eradicate the breeding grounds for terrorism.Liu stated that there is a famous saying on the Pakistan Monument at the top of Shakarparian Park: “The destiny of a nation is in the hands of every individual, and every individual is a guiding star for their nation.” The key to Pakistan’s development lies in self-confidence, self-improvement, and self-reliance.

Concepts such as “To get rich, first build ports and roads,” “Establish pilot projects and special economic zones,” and “No stability without agriculture, no prosperity without industry, no vitality without commerce, and no upgrading without finance” are all mature experiences from China’s reform and opening up that Pakistan can refer to and learn from. China sincerely hopes that Pakistan will maintain political stability and policy continuity.