Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (rtd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the local government department to activate its various wings and purge them of corruption particularly the Sindh Building Control Authority and Water Board.

“I am sorry to say that no layout plan of any building is approved with gratification and illegal hydrants have become a big source of easy money and all this is not acceptable and tolerable.”

SBCA: The CM said that the corruption in SBCA has earned a bad name for the government. “Every approval in SBCA costs [illegal] money and no layout plan is approved until and unless their palms are greased properly,” he lamented and added that the corruption was the main reason under which illegal construction was allowed. The CM warned the SBCA to be an efficient, honest, and hardworking organization and work hard to contribute to the quality construction in the city, otherwise, he would take such a strict action that would echo on its every floor.

Justice Baqar directed local government minister MubinJumani to purge the SBCA of corruption. Justice Baqar told the SBCA management that he would pay a surprise visit to their office any time and would meet with the people there. KWSB: The chief minister said that the hydrants were set up to provide water to the colonies established temporarily but here in the city hydrants have become a source of minting money. Mayor Karachi MurtazaWahab told the CM that there were seven official hydrants of the water board. At this, the CM said that they should have a proper system, procedure, and rules to operate.

Mayor Karachi said that the water board with the support of the Police and Rangers has started a crackdown against illegal hydrants. He disclosed that the police have arrested 70 people for running illegal hydrants and impounded 17 water tankers. The CM directed the local govtdept to speed up operations against the illegal hydrants and did not allow such illegal trade. The CM expressed his displeasure that the gutters were overflowing and damaging the roads. He directed KWSB to ensure a proper functioning of their sewerage system.

SSBMB: MD SSWMB told the meeting that approximately 11350 tons of solid waste was being generated in the city. MD SSWMB Imtiaz Shah said that 80 percent door-to-door collection in district South, 70 percent East, 80 percent Malir, 70 percent West, 80 percent Kiamari, 60 percent Korangi, and 55 percent Central was being carried out.

The CM directed the SSWMB to make this city neat and clean. The sweeping, trash collection, and washing of the road system needed to be improved further. He said he would personally visit different areas of the city to inspect the state of cleanliness. The interim CM said that the entire cleanliness work, including door-to-door collection, manual and mechanical sweeping, road washing, attending community bins, and complaint management system have been outsourced to different companies.

He added that the SSWMB has to get them to work efficiently for which the government was paying them.

He urged the solid waste management to ensure proper sweeping and garbage lifting in the city.